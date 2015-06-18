LONDON, June 18 The top U.S. securities regulator praised new British bank rules on Thursday that make individual managers more accountable and said regulators in the United States should put more emphasis on personal responsibility.

Regulators globally are trying to instill higher standards of behaviour at banks after many were fined billions of dollars in the United States, Britain and elsewhere for trying to rig interest rate benchmarks and currency markets.

Big fines for banks, however, have not been enough on their own to lift conduct standards on Wall Street, Mary Jo White, chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which supervises U.S. financial markets, said.

U.S. regulators' emphasis on prosecution to stop rule breaking was not enough, she said.

"From a deterrence point of view ... they obviously haven't been as effective as they should have been and I think there has been less of an emphasis than there should have been on personal accountability," White told the annual conference of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions, an umbrella body of market watchdogs that counts the SEC as a member.

"I am very intrigued frankly by what the UK is doing ... with the Senior Managers' Regime (SMR), so that you really do impose some specific accountability, responsibility on those managers."

From next March, senior staff at domestic and foreign banks operating in Britain will have to list who is responsible for what at the bank.

The aim is to make it easier for regulators to pin the blame on individuals when things go wrong, helping to quell criticism from Britain's parliament that so few people were held responsible for banks needing billions of pounds of taxpayer money in the finiancial crisis.

"Individuals is where, I think, the real bite comes in changing behaviour," White said.

Under the SMR, a manager will have to demonstrate that he or she was unaware of any misconduct uncovered to avoid being presumed responsible for it.

"It would require legislation to do it," White said. "I would be interested to see how it works in the UK. What we don't have mostly in America ... is really the accountability for 'on your watch' kinds of offences.

"We all need to be attending to that problem but there are a number of ways to go about it but it's a very intriguing set of initiatives."

The United States needed to take a more forward-looking approach rather than just penalising past behaviour, she said.

"The U.S. authorities have taken a pretty tough stance from a regulator, prosecutor point of view, imposing things intended to improve culture," White said.

Regulators may bear some responsibility for "going overboard" and leading to a "check the box mentality" by emphasising codes of conduct, she said. (Editing by Susan Fenton)