LONDON Feb 10 Banks are wrongly shunning some
customers and need to take a more targeted approach to applying
rules aimed at tackling money laundering and channeling cash to
terrorists, Britain's markets watchdog said on Tuesday.
Martin Wheatley, chief executive of the Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA), told lawmakers that banks were "de-risking" by
giving a "wide berth" to whole groups of customers.
"We don't believe that de-risking is an appropriate response
to the regulations that have been brought forward so we have
communicated that privately with firms," Wheatley told
parliament's Treasury Select Committee.
"We will make a public statement about what we think of this
situation," he added.
Committee chairman Andrew Tyrie said banks' dash to reduce
their risks came at great social cost, affected a large number
of people and needed to be tackled before it became a mess.
Committee members said there was a danger of money transfers
being driven underground, with customers left in the dark over
why they were being denied banking.
Money transfer firms, charities and other types of firms
have been hit, the lawmakers said.
On Monday, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney also
expressed concerns that cost effective cross-border banking was
becoming extremely difficult, partly due to compliance with the
new rules.
There was a risk of "financial abandonment" as some
countries or firms are cut-off from the global financial system,
Carney said.
Wheatley said the FCA had held talks with U.S. regulators
and that an international response was needed, especially by the
G20's Financial Stability Board, which Carney chairs.
Wheatley said he would like to see some "signalling" from
the U.S. authorities on how the rules should be applied.
"They have made a number of statements in the last four of
five months in recognising this issue, getting it on the table.
That's quite different from finding a solution... We don't have
a silver bullet," Wheatley said.
It was unclear if banks, some of which have been hit by
heavy fines for breaching anti-money laundering rules, were
using the new rules as an excuse to avoid customers, he added.
