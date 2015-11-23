ROME Nov 23 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will pay 160 million euros ($170 million) in the fourth quarter into the fund set up to rescue four Italian banks, the lender's CEO said on Monday.

The amount will be the equivalent of four yearly payments, Fabrizio Viola said.

Viola said the "net impact" will be of 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Stephen Jewkes)