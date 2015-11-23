MILAN Nov 23 UBI Banca will take
overall pre-tax charges of 91 million euros ($97 million) in
2015 for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a source
close to the matter said on Monday.
The lender will book a charge of 70 million euros in the
fourth quarter results, the source said.
Earlier on Monday the bank's CEO Victor Massiah said the
bank would issue loans to the tune of 1.3 billion euros as part
of the rescue plan.
Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6
billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter
rules for winding down lenders take effect next year.
($1 = 0.9421 euros)
