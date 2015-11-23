MILAN Nov 23 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank in terms of assets, will issue loans to the tune of
1.33 billion euros and take pre-tax charges of some 300 million
euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a
banking source said on Monday.
The 300 million euro ($318 million) ordinary and
extraordinary contribution to the resolution fund will be booked
in the lender's fourth quarter results, the source said.
Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6
billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter
rules for winding down lenders take effect next year.
(ID:nL8N13H0OD) ($1 = 0.9422 euros)
(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes,
editing by Paola Arosio)