WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. regulators on Tuesday
told banks to come up with better plans to avoid taxpayer
bailouts during a future crisis, inching a step closer to taking
action if they still found the so-called living wills deficient
next year.
The plans submitted by the banks last year showed important
shortcomings, the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp. said, telling them to demonstrate in 2015 that they had
made "significant progress" to address a range of issues.
"The plans submitted by the first-wave filers are not
credible and do not facilitate an orderly resolution under the
U.S. Bankruptcy Code," the FDIC said in a statement.
A group of 11 banks have sent in living wills for the third
time this year, laying out how they would enter bankruptcy if
the next crisis hit without causing the market mayhem that
triggered costly government bail-outs in 2008.
The regulators' comments released on Tuesday refer to the
second round of submissions but do not take into account the
most recent version of the plans.
