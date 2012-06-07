(This story first appeared on website of the International
Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication: www.ifre.com)
* Capital rules for big banks could be eased if resolution
rules seen as stringent
By Christopher Spink
COPENHAGEN, June 7 (IFR) - Bankers have welcomed the
European Commission's attempts to harmonise the bloc's banking
resolution rules in the hope that, if global guidelines can also
be agreed, then this might reduce the need for other regulatory
measures, in particular requirements that larger institutions
hold greater levels of capital.
"This is the ultimate litmus test: can failing banks leave
the system without causing chaos?" said Credit Suisse chairman
Urs Rohner at the Institute of International Finance spring
meeting in Copenhagen.
He said that globally a more comprehensive solution was
still required. "We need a rapid and effective resolution tool
which gives creditors fair and equal treatment."
"If a significant change in the system is in place and works
then that could alleviate the need for an extra capital buffer
as you would then know that you don't need an extra cushion,"
Rohner said.
Last November the Financial Services Board listed 29 global
systemically important financial institutions that should meet
tougher regulatory capital requirements because they were deemed
'too big to fail'. This requires them to build an additional
equity buffer of up to 2.5% progressively from 2016 to 2019.
The FSB has asked these institutions to have their plans for
dealing with their potential resolution, or 'living wills',
vetted by the end of this year. The IIF, which represents most
of these firms, has set out its own recommendations for such
resolution plans as well.
"This is an opportune moment to consider whether there
should be a pause in adding further to the aggregate of
regulatory reform already in place and in train," said Douglas
Flint, chairman of HSBC, who also chairs the IIF.
"Confidence and stability in the financial system will be
enhanced when major banks that get into difficulties can be put
through an orderly, internationally co-ordinated process to
resolve their insolvency or illiquidity without creating
destabilising systemic shocks," he said.
Flint added that such a resolution regime should also rule
out the need to tap taxpayers for cash, in line with
Commissioner Michel Barnier's proposals.
"There should be no taxpayer financed bail-outs," he said.
"Banks must be able to take risks, to fail and be capable of
being resolved upon failure."
Christian Clausen, chief executive of Nordea, said
resolution schemes were "the most important of the whole package
of regulatory reforms as they answer the fundamental question
'what does it mean to breach capital levels?'" He welcomed the
clarity given by the Commission's published proposals.
Mandate
Rohner, also an IIF director who supervised the body's
resolution report, said: "The FSB should set clear international
standards to mandate, not just encourage, effective cooperation
among jurisdictions on cross-border resolution."
He added that institutions would welcome such moves if it
meant they could plan more coherently, effectively and
efficiently as well as know that "beggar-they-neighbour
ring-fencing of assets in particular jurisdictions" could be
outlawed. He said the plans were in line with the IIF's
proposals.
Simon Gleeson, partner at law firm Clifford Chance, which
advised the IIF on the report, agreed with the Commission's
proposals that all forms of bank debt, aside from insured
deposits, could potentially be bailed-in in the event of a
crisis.
Credit Suisse's Rohner agreed. "It is essential that it be
accepted that there be fair and equal treatment for all
creditors of a failing firm."
Gleeson added that the Commission's plans would mean that
such bail-in measures would only be used if a group was not
recoverable as a going concern. "'Early intervention' now
effectively means as close as possible to resolution," he said.
"Bail-in is, in effect, a way of doing a bailout via a
pre-pack insolvency. You would not effectively do a bail-in of a
going concern but would separate the good bank from the bad bank
and then deal with creditors in the latter," he added, pointing
out this had happened under the UK's Banking Act of 2008.
"The key is what will be the bail-in trigger?" said Nordea's
Clausen. "It seems 7.5% will be the important capital level for
all banks so there is some buffer above the 4% minimum Basel III
level at which a bank might be declared non-viable leading to
creditors being bailed in and senior management changed."
The European Commission admitted that its proposals might
make unsecured bank debt less attractive to investors,
estimating that on average banks might have to pay an extra 15bp
to persuade investors to subscribe to such issues in future.
Flint disputed this generalisation. "We have not done any
impact study but whilst some banks might have to pay more others
with more robust business models might see their costs go down."
(Reporting by Christopher Spink, editing by John Mastrini)