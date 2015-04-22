LONDON, April 22 Consumers across the world are
far more likely to switch banks than they were a year ago, with
technological change having raised expectations of younger
customers and provided more alternatives, a survey showed.
Capgemini's World Retail Banking Report 2015 found that
customers aged between 15 and 35 were more likely to move,
possibly because of an increase in alternatives, an improved
switching process and younger customers' higher expectations
from digital services.
"When you have new entrants and a competitive threat, it's a
significant danger to banks," said Jean Lassignardie, chief
sales and marketing officer for Capgemini's financial services
business.
"There's an increasing intensity on banks to face this
disruptive world and a new generation who are expecting new
things at a faster pace."
There was a significant jump from last year in customers who
said they were likely to leave their primary bank in the next
six months.
In Asia, 15 percent of bank customers surveyed said they
could switch; more than five times the number who were thinking
of moving a year earlier.
The report published on Wednesday said that 15 percent of
customers in the Middle East, 11 percent in North America and 8
percent in western Europe were thinking of leaving, all up from
2014.
There was also a drop in customers who would recommend their
main bank or buy additional products from it.
"These three (measures) are vital for banks to increase
revenue ... the fight for maintaining or increasing the top line
will be even tougher," Lassignardie said.
New businesses are offering loans, payment services and
other financial operations traditionally supplied only by banks,
often via online or mobile platforms.
The Capgemini report was based on a survey of 16,000 people
in 32 countries and measured their experience compared with
their expectations.
Customers in Canada had the highest experience score,
followed by those in the Czech Republic and Argentina. U.S.
customers ranked fifth. Japan's banks scored lowest on customer
experience, followed by those in the United Arab Emirates and
Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Goodman)