By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON, July 1
WASHINGTON, July 1 Trading revenues at U.S.
banks dropped by 18 percent in the first quarter from a year
earlier, weighed down by subdued markets and tougher
regulations, a regulator said on Tuesday.
Foreign exchange had the steepest drop at 31 percent, the
U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said. Equity
trading revenue was 27 percent lower, and revenue from trading
interest rate products fell by 20 percent.
Commodity trading was the only asset class that gained, with
trading up 86 percent for the quarter, a trend that had been
widely reported by banks previously.
"The extended period of both low interest rates and low
volatility has weakened client demand for risk management
transactions," the OCC said in a quarterly report.
Almost all the major Wall Street investment banks, including
JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and
Citigroup Inc, reported first-quarter declines in fixed
income trading revenue.
Bond trading has persistently declined over the past five
years, raising concerns that the business may not bounce back
from what banks first said was a cyclical downturn after the
2007-09 financial crisis.
Part of the first-quarter decline resulted from reductions
by banks of the outstanding value of their derivatives
contracts, which are becoming more costly under new rules
written after the financial crisis, the OCC said.
Swap contracts fell by $11 trillion during the quarter
through the "compression" process, in which banks cancel out
trades that offset each other, the OCC said. In doing so, the
regulatory cost of the business becomes less.
