(Adds details on settlement, background on litigation)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 16 Goldman Sachs Group Inc
has agreed to pay $56.5 million to resolve a U.S. class action
lawsuit accusing it and other banks of rigging an interest rate
benchmark used in the $553 trillion derivatives market.
The proposed settlement was disclosed in papers filed in
federal court in Manhattan on Friday. It came after seven other
banks agreed in May to pay a combined $324 million to resolve
the litigation.
As part of the deal, Goldman has also agreed to provide
lawyers for the plaintiffs evidence including transaction data,
documents and witness interviews, which could be used in
litigations against the remaining banks, the court papers said.
Neither a spokesman for Goldman Sachs nor a lawyer for the
plaintiffs immediately responded to a request for comment late
on Friday.
The case is one of many pending in Manhattan federal court
accusing banks of conspiring to rig rate benchmarks, securities
prices or commodities prices.
In the lawsuit, several pension funds and municipalities
accused 14 banks, including those that settled, of conspiring to
rig the "ISDAfix" benchmark for their own gain from at least
2009 to 2012.
Companies and investors use ISDAfix to price swaps
transactions, commercial real estate mortgages and structured
debt securities.
The lawsuit accused the banks of executing rapid trades
before the rate was set each day. It said the banks also caused
UK brokerage ICAP Plc to delay trades until they moved
ISDAfix where they wanted, and post rates that did not reflect
market activity.
U.S. and European regulators have also examined whether
ISDAfix was set properly. The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission has secured settlements of $115 million with Barclays
Plc in May 2015 and $250 million with Citigroup Inc in May
2016.
To date in the class action, seven other banks have settled,
including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America
Corp, Credit Suisse Group AG and Deutsche Bank
AG.
The remaining defendants are BNP Paribas SA, HSBC
Holdings Plc, Morgan Stanley, Nomura Holdings
Inc, UBS AG, Wells Fargo & Co and ICAP,
lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
The case is Alaska Electrical Pension Fund et al v. Bank of
America Corp et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 14-07126.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)