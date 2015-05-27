LONDON May 27 The Bank of England said it will finalise new rules designed to protect bank's domestic retail customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first half of next year.

The Bank of England said on Wednesday it had made a number of amendments to its original proposals but didn't consider that responses to its initial proposals had necessitated major changes.

The British Bankers' Association, a lobby group for the industry, had said in January it wanted the process speeded up.

The new rules are scheduled to take effect from the start of 2019.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)