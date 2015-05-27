* PRA says no major changes to initial proposals
* To consult further with banks through this year
* Final rules to be published in H1 of next year
* Banks have to Jan. 1, 2019 to implement changes
(Adds further details)
By Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater
LONDON, May 27 The Bank of England said it will
finalise rules designed to protect banks' domestic retail
customers from riskier parts of their operations in the first
half of next year.
The BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) said on
Wednesday it had made a number of amendments to its original
proposals but didn't consider that responses to its initial
proposals had necessitated major changes.
The regulator said it intends to undertake a further
consultation with banks during 2015 and will publish final rules
next year to give firms sufficient time to implement the changes
ahead of a Jan. 1, 2019 deadline for their implementation.
The changes are designed to avoid a repeat of the bank
failures seen during the 2007-9 financial crisis, during which
Britain rescued Royal Bank of Scotland and LLoyds
Banking Group at a combined cost of 66 billion pounds
($102 billion) to taxpayers.
The British Bankers' Association, a lobby group for the
industry, had said in January it wanted the process of setting
out the new rules speeded up, warning of the workload faced by
banks to meet the deadline.
Banks say meeting the 2019 deadline will be difficult as
they must set up separate IT and operational systems.
PRA Chief Executive Andrew Bailey told Reuters earlier in
May that banks were still making big changes to how they planned
to implement the changes.
Some industry observers have said other regulatory changes
and structural reforms within the banks had made the need for
ring-fencing redundant, but Martin Taylor, the former Barclays
CEO who was on the panel that recommended the
separation, on Friday knocked back that suggestion.
"It remains the ungrateful job of supervisors to save the
banks from themselves," Taylor said.
($1 = 0.6497 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)