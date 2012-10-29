* Some regulators sceptical about calculations
* Doubts persist over readiness for new bank capital rules
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Oct 29 Global banking regulators are
investigating why banks use such a wide variety of ways to
assess risk amid fears the current method for calculating
capital safety cushions is not safe and is being gamed.
Totting up risks from assets such as derivatives and
government bonds is central to working out how much capital a
bank must hold to meet new requirements, known as Basel III.
Some supervisors suspect some banks are trying to scale back
how much capital they must find by playing down their level of
impaired assets.
U.S. banks have accused European peers in the past of
"optimising" how they add up risks from assets.
Bank of England Deputy Governor Paul Tucker argued this
month that continually relying on internal models at banks to
add up risks was no longer "safe".
Faced with such concerns, the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision said on Monday it would probe the wide differences
in the way banks calculate their risks.
It will report initial findings in early 2013 and recommend
any regulatory action.
The Basel Committee said some of the differences can be
explained by banks' desire to keep their trading strategies and
positions private for competitive reasons.
In the report for finance ministers from the group of top 20
economies (G20) who meet in Mexico next weekend, it said the
differences were making it hard for investors to compare banks.
Some regulators now doubt the effectiveness of Basel III,
new bank capital rules written by the Basel Committee and which
will be introduced from January.
Basel III, the world's regulatory response to the financial
crisis and the bank bailouts which followed it, relies heavily
on banks using in-house models to assess risks and capital.
The committee said internal models that have been used for a
long time were typically more consistent.
Separately on Monday, a task force set up by the G20's
regulatory arm, the Financial Stability Board, proposed seven
recommendations to improve banking risk disclosures.
"Disclosures that describe risks and risk management
practices transparently help to build confidence in the firm's
management, which is particularly important in attracting debt
and equity investors and may in turn support higher equity
valuations," the task force said in a separate statement.
The recommendations include listing risks from the bank's
business model, outlining sources of funding, how risk-weighted
assets are calculated, forebearance of loans and how this
affects the reported level of impaired or non-performing loans.
The task force, made up of banks, investors and accounting
firms, said many of the recommendations would start to be weaved
into annual reports for 2012 or 2013 onwards.
The Basel Committee was hopeful all G20 countries will have
their Basel III rules ready by January to start on time.
So far, key parts of the world, such as the United States
and European Union, where many of the world's biggest banks
earmarked for particular scrutiny as based, are not ready.
"This means there is now a high probability that just six of
the 29 globally systemically important banks will be subject to
Basel III regulations from the globally agreed start date," the
committee said.
Basel Committee Chairman Stefan Ingves said significant
progress has been made in preparation for January.
"We expect that the remaining jurisdictions will be able to
finalise their rules swiftly and in a way that is true to the
globally agreed minimum requirements," Ingves said.