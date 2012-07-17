NEW YORK, July 17 Investors see big banks as
riskier than before the first flames of the financial crisis
flared five years ago and probably always will, according to a
new report from Moody's Analytics, a sister company of the
bond-rating agency.
Risk premiums for bank debt are "highly unlikely ever to
return to their former levels, both in the U.S. and Europe,"
according to the report by a team led by David Munves.
For big U.S. and European banks, the cost of credit default
insurance, a measure of investor fear, is still nearly 20 times
as high as it was in early July 2007 before the failure of two
Bear Stearns hedge funds. The funds were filled with
mortgage-related securities and funded largely with short-term
instruments.
Among the reasons cited for the persistent doubts among bank
investors are steps governments are taking to make creditors
bear more of the losses of future bank failures. For example,
nine major banks were required to submit to U.S. regulators on
July 1 so-called "living wills" that map out steps to take to
liquidate mortally wounded institutions and turn creditors'
claims into losses or stock.
Regulators and legislators are also discussing breaking up
big banks to separate high-risk activities from guaranteed
deposits, the report noted. That would remove another reason for
governments to bailout banks and all of their creditors.
And since the start of the crisis, the transparency and
accuracy of bank financial statements has been questioned
following stress tests by regulators. In Europe, many banks had
severe problems after passing initial tests. In the United
States four failed tests of whether they were strong enough to
carry out their capital plans.
JPMorgan's sudden admission on May 10 that it had a
badly-flawed portfolio of credit derivatives has revived doubts
about the ability of big banks to control their risks, the
report noted. That loss has ballooned to $5.8 billion from the
$2 billion the company first reported.
The fear among investors, which is also evident in stock
prices, continues to be high despite the fact that bank balance
sheets and portfolios are generally better. Problem loans and
charge-offs have been falling for all of the major U.S. banks
for two years, according to the report.