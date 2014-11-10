LONDON Nov 10 Banks are likely to spend more
than $8 billion in the next six years to improve technology
platforms to meet demands to beef up how they manage and report
risks, according a research paper published on Monday by
technology services firm Sungard.
The extra spending by banks is likely to peak at $2 billion
in 2017, said the paper, which looked at on how banks will adapt
to demands by regulators to improve the collection and reporting
of risk data.
The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision (BCBS) last year
said many banks lacked the ability to properly assess risk
exposures during the 2007/09 financial crisis and must improve.
It set out higher standards that 30 global, systemically
important banks must meet from 2016. Smaller, nationally
important banks also have to comply but will have longer to do
so.
The extra costs of improving systems was likely to amount to
at least 50-100 million euros for an average bank and most of
the extra costs will be incurred by the smaller banks, Sungard
said. It said some of the extra spending in its forecast will be
by the major insurance companies.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by David Holmes)