LONDON, Sept 14 (IFR) - The former head of Deutsche Bank in
Russia and four other partners have set up a boutique financial
firm, Matrix Capital, for advisory, asset management and
investments in public assets in Russia and other emerging
markets.
Matrix Capital said on Wednesday it will now begin serving
clients, and aims to bring in US$3bn-$5bn in assets over the
next five years.
It has been set up by Pavel Teplukhin, who left as Deutsche
Bank Russia's chief country officer at the start of August after
almost four years in charge. His departure came as Deutsche Bank
cut its exposure to Russia amid Western sanctions on Moscow over
the Ukraine crisis.
Teplukhin is a Russian banking veteran and one of the
co-founders of Russian investment bank Troika Dialog, where he
worked for 25 years. Matrix said he will be in charge of
strategic development.
His four equal partners in setting up Matrix Capital are
Evgeny Gavrilenkov, a former economist at Sberbank who will be
in charge of macroeconomic analysis and analytics; Kirill
Gromov, for customer acquisition and marketing; and Timur
Nasardinov and Ivan Ivanchanko, portfolio managers.
Maria Zaostrovtseva has been appointed chief operating
officer and Oleg Larichev will be portfolio manager for fixed
income.
The firm said its fixed-income strategy is to invest in a
portfolio of good quality, high-return instruments from Russia
and other emerging markets.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)