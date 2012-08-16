BRIEF-Plume Design says it has secured $37.5 million funding
* Plume Design Inc says existing investors also participated in Plume's financing round, bringing total equity funding in co to over $63 million
MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Spain's Banco Santander is planning to float close to a quarter of its Mexican unit in local and international markets, in what is expected to become one of the largest listings in Mexico's history, according to a document released on Thursday.
Just over 6 percent of the unit would be offered in Mexican markets and another 18.67 percent on global markets, the company said in a document lodged with the Mexican Stock Exchange.
PARIS, June 6 French President Emmanuel Macron will push through pro-business reforms to France's labour laws by decree before the end of the summer, according to a document handed to trade unions at a meeting with Macron and his prime minister on Tuesday.