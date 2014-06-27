By Tim McLaughlin and Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, June 27
Schneiderman, long seen as a secondary force in policing Wall
Street banks, is taking the lead in what may be the most
ambitious case of his career: accusing Barclays Plc of
favoring its high-frequency trading clients.
By making a case against the bank, Schneiderman has seized a
lead role in a contentious dispute about whether high-frequency
traders have turned the stock market into a rigged game that
hurts regular investors.
The case against Barclays could lead to investigations into
other Wall Street banks and define Schneiderman's career as an
attorney general, lawyers say.
"It is the most important attack on practices in the market
that any AG has engaged in a while," said John Moscow, a former
Manhattan prosecutor who now handles white-collar defense cases.
Barclays spokesman Mark Lane declined to comment on Friday.
A former state senator and corporate lawyer, Schneiderman is
following a well worn path for New York attorney generals -
taking on Wall Street and potentially winning political capital
- and could end up, like Eliot Spitzer and Andrew Cuomo before
him, as the state's governor. He declined to comment for this
story.
Schneiderman, 59, graduated from Amherst College and earned
a Harvard Law degree in 1982. He spent 15 years in corporate
law, including as a partner at Kirkpatrick & Lockhart, where he
handled white-collar defense cases. He served six terms as a
state senator before running for attorney general, taking that
office in 20ll.
Early in his tenure, Schneiderman was knocked for seeming
more like the state legislator he used to be than a prosecutor.
He has been less adept at grabbing headlines than Spitzer or
Cuomo, and while he may have held banks accountable, he was less
likely to push out ahead with cases.
In 2011, in his first year as attorney general, Schneiderman
accused BNY Mellon Corp, the world's largest custody
bank, of overcharging pension funds on foreign currency trades,
alleging the bank made $2 billion. But the civil action was
hardly novel, as similar cases had already been filed in other
parts of the country.
He is co-chair of a state-federal task force that in 2013
settled with JPMorgan Chase & Co for $13 billion, with
more than $600 million going to New York. The bank admitted to
having routinely overstated the quality of mortgages it sold to
bond investors before the housing crisis. He also is a key
negotiator with Bank of America Corp over similar
claims. But banks have been settling with prosecutors and
investors over these matters for years.
In contrast, Spitzer busted Wall Street with a $1.4 billion
settlement with big banks and brokerages for urging customers to
buy stocks that their analysts privately said were junk. Cuomo
led a nationwide investigation into the auction-rate securities
market, uncovering how the investments were marketed as safe
when in reality they faced increasing liquidity risk. His
investigation resulted in more than $60 billion in investor
buybacks.
People close to Schneiderman characterize him as patient and
low-key. While Spitzer runs in Central Park in his free time
and Cuomo rides a Harley Davidson motorcycle, Schneiderman
practices yoga.
But lawyers say that banks should not be fooled by
Schneiderman's demeanor. He carries a big stick, namely the
Martin Act, a New York state securities law that is powerful for
prosecutors because it often does not require proof of intent to
deceive. Some lawyers have criticized the law as too broad, with
some saying it has been superseded by federal law.
"Another bank will pay enormous fines under a law that, in
my mind, no longer exists," said defense lawyer Robert
McTamaney, a critic of the law, referring to the Barclays case.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin and Karen Freifeld; Editing by Dan
Wilchins and Frances Kerry)