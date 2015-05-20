LONDON May 20 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it would take into account the $669 million paid in fines
to U.S. authorities following misconduct in its foreign exchange
business when making future pay decisions for its staff.
The bank, 80 percent-owned by the British government, also
said that it had so far dismissed three people and suspended two
more pending further investigation into its foreign exchange
business.
"We are determined to learn lessons from our past mistakes
and to hold those responsible fully to account for their
actions," Chief Executive Ross McEwan said on Wednesday.
