* Stocks up on smaller-than-expected deposit levy
* New levy seen adding by 5 bln baht in costs this year
* Sector remains attractive on loan, fee expansion
By Ploy Ten Kate
BANGKOK, Feb 13 Thai bank shares
rose to a five-month high on Monday after the government said
commercial banks would have to pay a levy of just 0.47 percent
on deposits to help fund the servicing of certain government
debt.
That levy is higher than the current 0.40 percent but
smaller than many analysts had expected.
At 0845 GMT, the bank subindex was up 0.94 percent, while
the main index was up 0.40 percent.
Siam Commercial Bank Pcl was up 1.2 percent at 127
baht and Kasikornbank Pcl was 1.5 percent higher at
134 baht.
"The levy rate announced by the Finance Ministry was
actually lower than the market had expected. Initially, people
were expecting the fee to be as high as 0.55-0.60 percent," said
Thirada Charnyingyong, assistant research manager at Phillip
Securities.
Last month, the cabinet approved decrees that let the
government borrow 350 billion baht and make the central bank
responsible for servicing debt of 1.14 trillion owed by the
Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF), a vehicle used
to bail out banks during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis.
Bank shares suffered after it emerged that their levy would
go up to help the debt servicing.
Prapas Tongpibulsak, chief investment officer at Krungsri
Asset Management, said: "From a current deposit rate of 8
trillion baht, this would add a burden to the banking system of
about 5 billion baht this year."
"We expect this to affect the banking sector's profits by 5
percent in 2012. We are viewing this as a positive rather than
the opposite," said Prapas, who oversees 7 billion baht in
assets, adding the sector remained attractive because of growing
loans and fee income.
Therdsak Taveetheeratham, senior analyst at Asia Plus
Securities Pcl said: "We previously forecast EPS growth in the
banking sector of 14-15 percent but after this announcement, we
expect the news to affect our estimate by 1-2 percent this
year."
($1 = 30.83 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthansan and Stawasin
Staporncharnchai; Editing by Alan Raybould)