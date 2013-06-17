* Banks under pressure to raise profitability

* Many considering move out of low-yielding govt debt

* Sales could be "disruptive" to market

By Gareth Gore and Christopher Whittall

LONDON, June 17 (IFR) - European governments look set to lose the backing of their biggest group of creditors, with some of the region's banks likely to trim the EUR1.72trn they own in low-yielding government debt in coming quarters, in a bid to boost profitability.

Banks have become increasingly important buyers of sovereign debt, with increased purchases helping to offset an exodus of foreign buyers. A decline in bank appetite could leave governments exposed to rising yields at a time when many still have large deficits to finance in the market.

A need to boost profit levels to meet new minimum capital levels is driving the switch, with some treasurers - mainly banks in the UK, Germany and France that have excess liquidity - concluding that low yields are no longer sufficient and that a re-balancing of portfolios is needed.

"Some banks are concluding they now have too much liquidity," said Bridget Gandy, managing director in the financial institutions group at Fitch. "The crisis mentality is ebbing and the pressure is on to increase profitability, and we're going to see some selling out of low-yield liquid assets."

According to Gandy, the outlook for profitability is still weak for banks in Spain and Italy, and is poor to moderate in most other European countries. Impairments continue to eat into earnings - consuming more than 20% of revenues for Italian and Spanish banks, for example - while interest margins are low.

"There is a lot of pressure on bank earnings from low rates," she said. "Some are concluding that they no longer need to hold so much liquidity, and it's likely they will shift such funds to higher-yielding activities such as lending."

Banks will, of course, keep substantial holdings of government debt, partly because they aren't required to hold capital against most government bonds. Still, given their large holdings, even a partial reduction could push yields higher.

Banks in the European Union have steadily increased their holdings of government debt over the past few years. European Central Bank data show that banks owned a record EUR1.72trn of sovereign bonds in April, up by about a quarter in the past 18 months and 40% higher than before the onset of the financial crisis.

LIQUIDITY RULES

The dash into government debt has been partly driven by new liquidity rules, which force banks to hold large buffers of liquid assets to tide them over during times of acute market stress. Low interest rates, risk aversion and the zero capital weighting of government bonds have also increased their appeal.

But with bond markets beginning to price in a tightening of monetary policy in some countries and many economies starting to recover, some of those incentives are starting to recede. At the same time, banks are under pressure to increase profitability - to boost capital and their stock prices.

"Bank holdings of government bonds increased sharply as the crisis worsened due to the risky outlook for the economy," said Abhishek Singhania, a rates strategist at Deutsche Bank. "A cyclical economic recovery and a rise in interest rates could see banks reduce their holdings of government bonds."

MORE TIME

In addition, regulators in January gave banks more time to meet new liquidity coverage ratio rules, amid concerns that the initial January 2015 deadline could hinder their ability to lend to the wider economy. Banks with high LCRs may choose to divert some funds into higher-yielding assets.

Under the LCR rules, a bank must hold sufficient liquid assets to cover total net cash outflows during a stressed market environment for a 30-day period. Following the January decision, banks have to meet 60% of the LCR requirement by the beginning of 2015, ratcheting up to 100% by 2019. Many banks are already well on the way, giving them some room for manoeuvre.

"The LCR has been the primary driver of banks building up liquid assets pools, so regulators loosening these rules earlier in the year has clearly brought the idea of reducing liquidity buffers into greater focus," said Mike Harrison, a bank analyst at Barclays.

Some have already begun to react. Barclays, for example, reduced its liquidity pool to GBP141bn from GBP150bn during the first quarter of the year, while Deutsche Bank's liquidity reserves decreased by EUR2bn to EUR230bn.

INCREASING YIELDS

The potential for a reduction in such holdings comes at a time of increased volatility in bond markets. Prices have dropped, pushing up yields on 10-year US Treasuries to their highest in more than a year. With low coupons on such debt, even small declines in price can quickly lead to losses.

According to Singhania, reduced appetite from banks and other investors could unsettle markets.

"Some investors have increased their holdings of government bonds at the same time as banks. If they decide to reduce their portfolios because of an economic recovery at the same time as banks, then it could well be disruptive as markets would not be so well placed to absorb the sell-off," he said.

Fitch estimated in January that European governments - those in the eurozone, plus Denmark, Iceland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK - would need to borrow EUR1.77tn from the market this year to finance deficits and roll over existing debt, down 6.6%from 2012.