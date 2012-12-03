LONDON Dec 3 Former HBOS Chief Executive Andy
Hornby said the bank's board may have had too much information
from each division to fully understand the true risks before its
near collapse in 2008.
Hornby, who was HBOS CEO from August 2006 until it was
bought by Lloyds three years ago after a government
bailout, on Monday also admitted HBOS's corporate division had
too much concentration in commercial real estate and failed to
realise the threat of its over-reliance on wholesale funding.
In written evidence to UK lawmakers before appearing before
them later on Monday, Hornby said HBOS's problem wasn't a lack
of detail provided to the board about risk but maybe too much.
"With hindsight, at times it may have been the case that the
sheer volume of information supplied by every division right
across operational risk, credit risk and regulatory risk may at
times have made it harder for the board to fully understand the
potential issues facing the business," he said.