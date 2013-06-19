Ghana 91-day bill yield dips to 17.3888 pct
ACCRA, March 31 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill dipped to 17.3888 percent at an auction on Friday from 17.5103 percent at the last sale, on March 24.
BOSTON, June 19 State Street Corp announced on Wednesday that global equities chief Alistair Lowe will leave the company by the end of the year as part of a shake-up in its asset management division.
The move comes as State Street Global Advisors combines its cash and fixed income asset classes under Steve Meier. He will become chief investment officer of fixed income, currency and cash, Boston-based State Street said in a news release.
At the end of March, State Street had $2.18 trillion in assets under management. Most of that money is in passive investments, such as exchange-traded funds.
"We believe that the boundaries between fixed income disciplines are blurring and that a broad view is beneficial," said Rick Lacaille, SSgA's chief investment officer. "For instance, it is clear that cash management is moving away from a traditional money market framework and that optimal portfolio management now incorporates skills typically associated with managing longer dated fixed income securities."
March 31 Bonds issued by the Venezuelan government crashed on Friday as political tensions escalated following the annulment of the country's legislature by its high court earlier this week, a move that ignited protests and international condemnation.
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday, adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.