LONDON, April 1 Being one of the world's top 30
banks is not worth the hassle of extra regulatory scrutiny and
capital requirements, according to a poll of financial industry
investors last week.
Morgan Stanley said 62 percent of investors polled at its
European financial industry conference said the negatives of
having a global banking business outweighed the benefits as
regulations had "become overbearing" for the largest firms.
Only 28 percent of investors said the benefits of being a
large and truly global firm outweighed the negatives, and 10
percent of the 60 people polled were undecided.
"We found it striking that some management teams are seeking
to make their businesses simpler, and we believe investors would
reward the restructuring potential if strategy is clear and
perceived as achievable," Morgan Stanley analyst Huw van Steenis
wrote in a note to clients on Wednesday.
Thirty of the world's biggest banks are dubbed global
systemically important banks, or G-SIBs, which must hold between
1 and 2.5 percent extra capital from the start of 2016 and also
have a buffer of debt that can absorb losses, so they are less
likely to collapse.
These banks, which include HSBC, JPMorgan,
Citigroup and China's ICBC, also typically
come under extra scrutiny from national regulators.
Banks, particularly many in Europe, are cutting down in size
to save costs and simplify their operations.
"We were struck by how many of the management teams we met
are trying to reconfigure their business, whether through
stretching cost cutting goals via digital in the UK and Nordic
banks or shrinking investment banking or addressing balance
sheets, such as in Italy," van Steenis said.
He said legacy systems, bad loans and businesses not making
returns above their cost of capital remained material challenges
for the firms, however.
A majority of investors at the conference said they expect
European banks to raise at least 20 billion euros ($21.5
billion) more equity this year.
Morgan Stanley said 41 percent of investors polled said
banks would raise 20-30 billion euros, 9 percent expected them
to raise 30-40 billion and 13 percent expected them to raise 40
billion or more.
A majority of investors said they expected the European
Central Bank to require banks it regulates to hold core capital
of at least 11 percent in the future.
($1 = 0.9304 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Susan Thomas)