By Dave Clarke and Rick Rothacker
March 12 The release this week of a report
card on the health of the largest U.S. banks will put under
scrutiny one of the strongest tools in the regulatory arsenal.
With the major provisions of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
oversight law still being implemented, the Federal Reserve's
stress tests have been the biggest cudgel to force banks to
guard their balance sheets and not submit to the "financial
crisis amnesia" recently cited by Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner.
Poor performers in the test results expected by Thursday
could be required to take steps to improve their capital
positions, although analysts do not expect dramatic demands from
the Fed.
The real story will be in how generous the Fed is with banks
that have strong capital positions and high-quality assets on
their balance sheets.
The Fed will let these banks know if they can raise
dividends or repurchase their stock, now that they have bounced
back significantly from the financial crisis.
"I hope they will be really cautious and conservative, but
there is that countervailing pressure to want to make the banks
look healthy," former Federal Deposit Insurance Corp Chairman
Sheila Bair said in an interview.
Bair said that last year it was "premature" to give the
green light for some dividend increases.
The Fed's test assumes an economic meltdown at least as bad
as the 2007-2009 financial crisis, a downturn where unemployment
balloons to 13 percent, stocks fall 50 percent and housing
prices plummet.
The Fed faces dual pressures, especially if, as analysts
predict, they show that banks are able to withstand the harsh
economic assumptions.
Bankers, such as JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive
Jamie Dimon, are already arguing that a good result will show
banks don't need to further ratchet up their capital levels and
that regulators should loosen the handcuffs a bit.
But to do so will leave the Fed open to criticism that it is
falling back into old patterns of giving too much credence to
industry arguments.
Bair and some analysts also say that while the tests provide
a good window into the strength of an institution, there are
holes in the approach.
For instance, they are not expected to put a heavy emphasis
on the liquidity strains a bank would face during a financial
shock.
Liquidity problems were at the heart of some financial
crisis milestones such as the September 2008 Lehman Brothers
bankruptcy.
"The stress tests are good but there is a lot of
subjectivity and judgment involved with them," she said. "They
cannot substitute for good, clear, hard-and-fast capital rules.
I do wish all the regulators had greater urgency on moving
forward with" the Basel III capital rules agreed to by the G20
group of major economies.
U.S. regulators first ran a stress test in 2009 as they
looked to show financial markets that U.S. banks' finances were
better than some thought.
Last year the Fed began a similar annual test to give
markets confidence in U.S. institutions and to ensure banks
aren't wearing thin their capital pads.
The tests are on the 19 largest banks, including JPMorgan,
Bank of America Corp and Citigroup Inc.
Investors and analysts are paying particular attention to
whether Citigroup, which leaned heavily on government support
during the crisis, will be allowed to boost its penny-per-share
quarterly dividend.
TESTING EURO MELTDOWN
Many analysts have said the earlier tests proved more
effective than anticipated with some calling them a marked
improvement in how the government oversees the industry.
"I think the stress tests were an ingenious idea," said
Robert Litan, an economist at the Kauffman Foundation in Kansas
City. "They asked the important what-if questions; if things go
bad can you live?"
This year's exercise marks a shift from previous efforts in
that the Fed plans to release more information on specific banks
than the previous tests.
This will give markets more information to assess individual
banks but also more on how the Fed draws its conclusions about
the strength of each institution - a window into regulatory
thinking that is rarely open to the public.
"The Fed is taking on the new role of bank stock analyst in
chief," said Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial
Analytics.
The data released will show how much capital a bank has and
the size of losses it suffers through the end of 2013 under the
test conditions.
The tests apply to the 19 large banks who have been through
the process before as well as 12 other institutions that have
more than $50 billion in assets.
Both groups will be required to run the scenarios provided
by regulators, but the Fed will also run its own tests for the
19 large banks as an added level scrutiny.
Six banks will also face a special test measuring how they
can handle a "global market shock" that includes variables
related to the debt crisis in Europe.
These banks are Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Morgan
Stanley, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, and Wells
Fargo and Co.