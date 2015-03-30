WASHINGTON, March 30 Swiss private bank BSI SA
will pay a $211 million penalty in return for not being
prosecuted for tax-related offenses, the U.S. Department of
Justice said on Monday.
BSI was the first to reach a resolution under a DOJ program
that allows banks to come clean over suspected tax-related
criminal offenses related to undeclared accounts, if they were
not already under investigation.
BSI declined to comment.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Douwe Miedema in Washington and
by the Zurich Newsroom; Editing by Susan Heavey)