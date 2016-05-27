RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
ZURICH May 27 Switzerland's five biggest banks and some of the country's main retailers will launch a digital payments system later this year enabling consumers to pay for goods by mobile phone and other digital devices, the companies involved said on Friday.
Supermarket chains Coop, Migros and telecom operator Swisscom are participating in the scheme, which will be open to other retailers as well.
Banks UBS, Credit Suisse, PostFinance , Raiffeisen and ZKB are taking part in the platform that will enable consumers to pay for everything from food and drinks to ski passes by smartphone.
The five banks and financial infrastructure group SIX will now set up a company to run the "TWINT" system.
PostFinance and SIX have already launched their own mobile payment systems which will be combined when the new system goes live, creating one Swiss system that other retailers can join. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)
By David Randall NEW YORK, May 23 Little known private colleges that are already struggling to grow their revenues are facing a new threat that could further weaken their finances and make borrowing harder: free tuition at public universities. The State of New York passed in April a bill that will by 2019 offer free tuition at community colleges and public universities in the state to residents whose families make less than $125,000 per year. At least six other states ar