BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait says at early stage of issuing dollar bonds
* Still at early stage to issue dollar bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 8 Vadian Bank, a small bank based in St. Gallen, Switzerland, has agreed to pay $4.2 million as part of a deal with the U.S. Department of Justice over tax-related offenses.
Vadian is the second Swiss bank to come to terms with the U.S. government under a voluntary program to avoid prosecution over helping Americans evade taxes. (Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Paul Simao)
PRAGUE, May 4 The Czech central bank sees risks to the bank's new quarterly economic forecast as slightly pro-inflationary, it said after a policy meeting on Thursday.