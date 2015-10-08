* Tax should not obstruct efforts to improve competition -MP
* Competition should not be impeded by regulation -MP
* MP Tyrie has written to regulator about effect of new tax
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Oct 9 The chairman of an influential
committee of British lawmakers has asked the country's financial
regulator for assurance that a new banking tax will not damage
competition within the industry.
British finance minister George Osborne announced plans to
introduce an 8 percent surcharge on banks' profits above 25
million pounds ($38 million) from next year in his annual budget
in July, but the move has been criticised by so-called
challenger banks which say it will hit them disproportionately.
Andrew Tyrie, chairman of parliament's Treasury Committee,
has written to the chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority (PRA), Andrew Bailey, saying the committee wanted an
assurance from the regulator that it has assessed the effect of
the new tax on competition in the retail banking sector.
"It is essential that the surcharge does not obstruct
parliament's efforts over the last four years to increase
competition in the banking sector," Tyrie said.
The move took the industry by surprise because lawmakers and
regulators have been keen for new banks to emerge and challenge
the dominance of Britain's biggest four lenders -- Lloyds
Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays
and HSBC -- which provide more than
three-quarters of personal current accounts and make nine out of
every ten business loans.
"Millions of consumers and small businesses have been
getting a poor deal for decades because of inadequate
competition and choice in banking. It is crucial that
competition from new and smaller banks is not unnecessarily
impeded by prudential regulation," said Tyrie.
The regulator has already eased capital requirements for new
banks and streamlined the process for obtaining a banking
licence but smaller banks say they still operate at a
disadvantage to larger rivals.
A group of new and smaller British banks have set out
proposals aimed at offsetting the new tax, including an
arrangement that would mean small banks would not have to set
aside more capital against loans than larger rivals.
The group includes TSB, Secure Trust, Aldermore
, Shawbrook, Tesco Bank, Sainsbury Bank
, Close Brothers, Paragon and Metro
Bank.
Britain's competition watchdog is due to publish the
provisional findings of an investigation into the market for
personal current accounts and small business banking services
later this month.
($1 = 0.6551 pounds)
