By Steve Slater
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 From the shabby streets of east
London, some of the brightest minds in technology and banking
are plotting a revolution.
London's "Silicon Roundabout" has become one of the top hubs
for financial technology - or fintech - where start-up firms are
launching products to bypass traditional banks with phone apps
and websites, or help financial firms adapt to a digital era.
Investment in fintech firms in Britain and Ireland swelled
to $623 million last year, more than double the $264 million
seen in 2013 and representing 42 percent of fintech investment
in Europe, according to research by consultancy Accenture
released on Thursday.
Although the United States continues to attract the lion's
share of fintech investment, London has established itself as
Europe's fintech hub and the pace of growth had accelerated this
year, start-up firms and bankers told Reuters.
The Silicon Roundabout area around Whitechapel and
Shoreditch claims to be the third-largest technology cluster in
the world, after San Francisco and New York. And with most top
banks and much of the world's trading on its doorstep, London's
tech hub has put more of its focus on financial products.
"Right now, London clearly has an edge" over other fintech
hubs, said Sean McCormack, co-founder of New York start-up
Stockfuse, which creates gaming platforms that simulate a
trading desk and help banks evaluate and recruit trading talent
by using behavioural analysis.
"It's noticeable that the financial institutions here are
very eager to hear what entrepreneurs and start-ups are doing,
because they've seen a little bit earlier that it's something
they need to catch on to," McCormack said.
Stockfuse is among 10 firms picked for an "accelerator"
programme run by Barclays in east London, which
provides advice, access to bank executives, facilities and seed
funding. Four of the 10 firms in the 15-week programme are from
overseas, and start-ups from 64 countries applied for a place.
'TAKE NEXT RISK'
It is one of several such programmes in London, including
Accenture's FinTech Innovation Lab which is backed by more than
a dozen banks. In return, banks supporting these kind of schemes
potentially get access to new technology and expertise.
Banks have also sets aside tens of millions of dollars to
invest in fintech firms and to spend on in-house technology
development.
While Berlin, Stockholm and Amsterdam are also trying to
lure fintech entrepreneurs, investment in Europe is dwarfed by
the United States, which attracted about three-quarters of the
$12.2 billion of global fintech investment last year, which was
more than triple the funding seen in 2013, Accenture estimated.
Europe, by comparison, attracted 12 percent.
Silicon Valley, home to some of the world's biggest tech
firms and thousands of start-ups, attracts a deep pool of
investors and benefits from close links between academia,
investment and business, as well as a history of successful
entrepreneurs.
London start-ups are successfully finding investors, and so
are established firms like Transferwise - a four-year-old online
money transfer group that raised $58 million in a January
funding round that valued it at about $1 billion.
It is funding for mid-sized tech firms where the U.S. market
has an advantage, industry experts said.
"You need more medium-sized exits (in London), where the
engineers and the middle-level people and the entrepreneurs
receive enough money so that they take the next risk," said Mike
Laven, CEO of Currency Cloud, a money transfer firm.
"Once you have enough activity those things start to happen
... it comes from time."
(Editing by Pravin Char)