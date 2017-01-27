(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Anna Irrera and Olivia Oran
Jan 27 With investment firms cutting costs and
portfolio managers combating a barrage of information, financial
research shops around the globe are looking for new ways to keep
their product relevant.
A raft of startups have launched to support that effort,
offering tools that can use Google search data to get an edge on
retail sales, deploy drones to examine oil supplies or allow
investors to rank analysts and bid on their reports, like a
Netflix or eBay of research.
Whether these innovations will lead to smarter investments,
or be used widely enough to prop up research budgets, is yet to
be seen. But the startups are forming alliances with banks,
brokerages and investors by the dozen. People who use and sell
the tools say the trend is changing how research is financed,
distributed and consumed for the first time in decades.
"We are coming up on a very different age for equity
research," said Lex Sokolin, global director of fintech strategy
at Autonomous Research.
Investors now see research as a product that must stand on
its own rather than a freebie offered as part of a broader
relationship with an investment bank, Sokolin said. Technology
can improve the quality and distribution of research, he said.
A few factors are driving the changes.
Asset managers are under enormous pressure to cut fees due
to weak returns and competition from low-cost options like index
funds. The fee squeeze is making firms more selective about how
they spend research dollars.
At the same time, the long-running practice of paying for
research through trading commissions is being upended by new
regulations in Europe, known as the revised Markets in Financial
Instruments Directive, or MiFID II. Part of the sprawling
overhaul will force investors in the European Union to pay for
research directly. Global asset managers are expected to
"unbundle" payments in other regions as well.
Perhaps most importantly, investors say they are sick of
their inboxes piling up with run-of-the-mill reports each day.
At a time when people share snippets of information through
WhatsApp and Slack and a tweet can move a stock in seconds,
sharing loads of PDF files through email is not only passé, but
makes it hard to know what is worth reading, industry sources
said.
"There are 40 analysts just covering Apple: how do you find
the insight?" said Alap Shah, chief executive of Sentieo, a San
Francisco-based startup that aggregates information about
publicly traded companies.
Before launching Sentieo in late 2011, Shah was an analyst
at Citadel LLC, where he received hundreds of research reports a
day. It was difficult to search through documents for important
information, collate those details into one place and access
them when he was not in front of his office computer, he said.
Those frustrations led Shah to set up Sentieo, which allows
users to search reports by a stock ticker or hashtagged phrase
like #revenuegrowth. They can also highlight key passages and
access information remotely. Shah says 200 firms are now using
Sentieo, including Longhorn Asset Management LLC and JNK
Securities Corp.
DRONES AND DATA SCIENTISTS
Other startups are going beyond aggregation.
Customers of London-based StockViews can rate analysts with
stars the way they might rate a show on Netflix, and request
custom-made research "on demand."
Edinburgh-based Electronic Research Interchange (ERIC)
allows fund managers to bid on analyst reports the way shoppers
do on eBay.
Another company, Orbital Insight, uses satellites and drones
to collect data that can affect a variety of stocks, like how
much oil is stored in tanks. In a recent report, JPMorgan Chase
& Co telecommunications analyst Rod Hall drew on Orbital
Insight research to tell investors there were fewer cars parked
at large electronics stores following the U.S. presidential
election, which might lead to lower smartphone sales.
Wall Street banks say they are also using their own
techniques to modernize research. In interviews, executives
highlighted data-crunching as a particular focus to win more
business from funds that rely on algorithms to make investment
decisions.
Morgan Stanley's research team employs 30 data
scientists in a unit called AlphaWise to support research from
traditional stock analysts. Last year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
analysts used data from Google Trends and social media
monitoring firm Crimson Hexagon to conclude that Nintendo Co
Ltd's Pokemon Go was so popular it would affect future
games it releases.
"Ten years ago, we would have interviewed consumers in a
mall to figure out what the hottest fashion trends are," said
Simon Bound, head of research at Morgan Stanley. "Now we will
also use big data techniques and machine learning."
