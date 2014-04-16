LJUBLJANA, April 16 Slovenia's banks will pass Europe-wide stress tests which are due to be carried out this year, Bank of Slovenia vice-governor Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo told a banking conference on Wednesday.

"The results (of the EU stress tests) should confirm that step (bank overhaul) was completed successfully," the central bank official said.

Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout in December by pumping 3.3 billion euros ($4.6 billion)into its banks, which are mostly state-owned. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham)