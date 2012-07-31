* Credit Suisse commodities revenue drops 93 pct
* Barclays risk appetite in commodities plunges
* Deutsche still shows significant appetite
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, July 31 European banks are shrinking
commodities trading operations much faster than their U.S.
rivals and reducing risk-taking to insignificant levels to
relieve the burden on their capital levels.
European banks face calls to boost capital to increase their
resilience in the face of sovereign debt turmoil. Second-quarter
results from some major players showed they increasingly have
chosen capital-intensive commodities trading as a major area to
cut back.
The results showed that Barclays, Credit Suisse
and UBS all cut their exposure to
commodities trading risks.
Deutsche Bank has so far been the only big
European bank to increase its exposure, even though it reported
a fall in revenue from commodities trading.
The developments mirror reports by major U.S. banks this
month, when only Morgan Stanley reported an increase in
risk during the second quarter.
Rival Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan slashed
risks when trading tough oil, metals and grains markets.
Oil, metals and gold prices fell sharply during the second
quarter, despite starting it on a bullish note.
"Concerns regarding the global economic slowdown, a stronger
U.S. dollar and the ongoing euro zone sovereign debt issues
triggered pronounced selling pressure across most commodities
markets," Credit Suisse said in its quarterly results.
Credit Suisse probably saw the most significant drop in the
business. Its commodities and energy revenue fell to 17 million
Swiss francs ($17.4 million) in the second quarter from 71
million in the last quarter and 232 million in the second
quarter last year.
Commodities now represent less than 2 percent of Credit
Suisse's total trading revenues versus a fifth a year ago.
The measure of its risk appetite in trading commodities -
known as average daily value at risk (VaR) - fell to 3 million
Swiss francs from 4 million in the first quarter and 12 million
a year ago, outpacing the fall in its VaR for trading overall to
60 million francs from 71 million a year ago.
TRADERS LEAVE
Credit Suisse is now selling property and illiquid private
equity investments as well as cutting costs and jobs.
Industry newsletter Commodity Appointment reported this
month that Darius Tabatabai, previously head of precious metals
trading with Credit Suisse, has left for Merrill Lynch.
Rival Barclays also reported a steep plunge in average daily
VaR levels in commodities to 6 million pounds ($9.4 million) in
the first half of 2012 from 14 million a year ago, while its
average VaR for all trading was down only a tenth.
Barclays does not break down its commodity revenue, and
therefore the VaR figure is often seen as the best guide to its
exposure in that area.
Like Goldman, JP Morgan and Morgan, Barclays' VaR readings
are based on a 95 percent confidence level of the potential loss
it could make in trading over a one-day time horizon. Credit
Suisse is using a 98 percent confidence level.
In May, Barclays lost its commodities trading chief, Roger
Jones, to Mercuria in one of the biggest in a series of moves by
traders from banks to less-regulated trading firms.
Barclays' trading activity in commodities may pick up from
July, however, after it signed a deal to supply oil to the UK
Stanlow refinery, its first such major deal in Europe.
Deutsche Bank and UBS also did not disclose commodity
trading revenue figures but said they declined "due to lower
client activity".
Client activity refers to trading and hedging on behalf of
customers. Since 2010, most investment banks have said they do
not trade for their own account. New rules restrict proprietary
trading, which once brought them huge profits and was blamed for
the excessive risk-taking that led to the 2008 financial crisis.
Deutsche, which has expanded aggressively in commodities
trading in recent years, was the only bank in Europe to show a
higher appetite for risk-taking.
It said its VaR in commodities rose to 18.6 million euros at
the end of the second quarter from 14.2 in the whole of 2011,
putting it on par with top U.S. banks.