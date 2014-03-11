By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, March 11 Deutsche Bank's head of Latin
American trading, Cristian Binaghi, is no longer working for the
bank, two market sources familiar with the situation said on
Tuesday.
His departure, however, was not related to ongoing
investigations into the alleged manipulation of the global
currency market, one of the sources said, adding that Binaghi's
last day was Monday, March 10.
The specific reason for his departure was not clear.
The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because
Binaghi's exit was an internal bank matter.
Prior to his departure, the New York-based Binaghi, a
managing director, oversaw trading on foreign exchange, local
markets, external debt, and interest rate swaps. He had been
with Deutsche for more than 10 years.
His LinkedIn profile showed that he studied at the
Universidad de Buenos Aires.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro in New York declined
to comment on Binaghi's departure. She said the bank does not
comment on individual staff.
Binaghi could not be immediately reached for comment.
Reuters has previously reported that Deutsche has contracted
the services of an external consulting firm to look into
currency activities and communications of the bank's traders all
over the world.
The global probe into online communications between traders
and allegations of manipulating benchmark currency rates known
as "fixings" has seen more than 20 traders at many of the
world's biggest banks put on leave, suspended or fired.