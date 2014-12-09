(Adds details)
Dec 9 Bank of America Corp and Citigroup
Inc expect weaker trading revenue in the fourth quarter,
according to presentations they made at an investor conference
in New York.
BofA said its sales and trading revenue was expected to fall
from both the third quarter and a year earlier, slides shown at
the conference and available on the bank's website showed.
No numbers for the quarter were provided in the BofA slides,
which were prepared for presentation at the Goldman Sachs U.S.
Financial Services Conference on Tuesday.
Citigroup's market revenue will fall about 5 percent, Chief
Executive Mike Corbat said at the conference.
Fixed-income trading has been on a declining trend since
2009, largely due to new rules that discourage banks from taking
unnecessary risks.
Several big banks have already scaled back their trading
operations or quit the business altogether, and there are doubts
about whether the industry will ever truly rebound.
Still, most big U.S. banks reported better-than-expected
trading revenue in the third quarter when upbeat U.S. economic
data, stimulus steps in Europe, and the shock exit of trading
superstar Bill Gross from bond trading giant Pimco gave the
market a shot in the arm.
Bank of America's shares were down 1.9 percent at $17.32 in
late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Citigroup's
shares were down 2.4 percent at $54.99.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey and Ted Kerr)