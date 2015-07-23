* U.S. banks seen winning share despite Europe markets boom
* U.S. banks have more financial firepower - analysts
* Currency moves play an important part
* But profitability and leverage divide are bigger factors
By Lionel Laurent
LONDON, July 23 While Europe's financial markets
are buzzing with billions of dollars of stimulus from the
European Central Bank, U.S. financial houses look set to be the
biggest beneficiaries of the surge in business as European banks
continue to retrench.
The past six months in Europe have featured the rising
inflows, trading volumes and volatility that are often a boon
for brokerages. But analyst forecasts suggest U.S. banks will
win global market share again this year, while European rivals
continue to cut back in investment banking.
"European players are stepping back ... The U.S. banks all
clearly think there is more market share to come," said Atlantic
Equities analyst Chris Wheeler, adding that U.S. banks had
cleaned up their balance sheets quicker after the 2008 crisis
and had the firepower to back more capital-intensive trades.
U.S. banks' share of total global revenues among nine
leading banks in equities and fixed income trading rose to 63.2
percent and 69.2 percent respectively in 2014, from 60.1 percent
and 62.3 percent in 2010, according to Wheeler. European banks
made up the balance.
The European investment banking market -- worth around $50
billion annually -- tells a similar story, according to data for
Top 10 banks from research firm Coalition. European banks' share
of equities and fixed income fell to 51 percent and 47 percent
respectively in 2014, down from 52 and 49 percent in 2013.
"Capital-intensive products are the purest area where we
have seen American banks taking market share," said George
Kuznetsov, head of research at Coalition.
"One of the best-performing products in the first quarter
was European macro (including rates and foreign exchange) but it
ended up mostly benefiting the American banks, because they have
a much bigger commitment of risk and balance sheet."
CURRENCY IMPACT
One obvious caveat is that much of the impact is down to
currency: comparable trading revenues are denominated in dollars
and the euro's weakness on the back of the European Central
Bank's stimulus push has exacerbated the divide.
While European banks have yet to all report results, Credit
Suisse delivered a better-than-expected set of figures
on Thursday that saw a 5 percent drop in fixed income revenue
and an 18 percent rise in equities in local currency -- broadly
in line with trends seen at the U.S. banks.
But research from Morgan Stanley suggests the bigger issue
is European banks' lower profitability and lower leverage ratios
-- total loss-absorbing capital relative to total assets. U.S.
banks were forced to move quicker to toughen up after the crisis
by stress tests and clearer rules, analysts and investors say.
That may not be such a bad thing for shareholders, with new
management at Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank and
Barclays offering hope for more radical restructuring.
But if the first quarter is anything to go by, that means
2015 will see more short-term sacrifice. The winners in terms of
investment-banking "wallet share" -- or portion of a customer's
spending -- among the Top 10 in the first quarter were U.S.
banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup, according to
Thomson Reuters data, while Credit Suisse saw a 23 percent
decrease in quarterly fees.
"We expect the European firms will lose share to the U.S.
ones -- even after adjusting for the huge shift in euro-dollar,"
Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note to clients.
(Editing by Mark Potter)