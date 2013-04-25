NEW YORK, April 25 Banks and credit card
companies can play a crucial role in shutting down human
traffickers by flagging the electronic fingerprints they leave
behind, according to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.
An estimated 14,000 to 17,000 people are smuggled into the
United States each year and forced to work as domestic servants,
laborers or in the sex trade, according to estimates from the
DA's office.
"All sorts of electronic and digital fingerprints are left
when you have a crime committed or a business enterprise is
being run," said Vance. "Financial institutions are in a unique
position to spot red flags in banking activity and report them
to law enforcement."
Vance spoke on Thursday at a roundtable that brought
together major financial institutions and law enforcement
agencies to discuss closer cooperation in the fight against
human trafficking, a global business worth $32 billion a year,
according to the U.S. State Department.
The International Labor Organisation estimates almost 21
million people worldwide are victims of slavery or forced labor.
Almost half are thought to be trafficked, either across borders
or within their own countries
The roundtable, held in New York, was part of a new
initiative joined by JP Morgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Bank
of America Corp, Wells Fargo & Co, Toronto Dominion Bank,
Barclays, Western Union and American Express to fight
trafficking.
The DA's office and the Thomson Reuters Foundation are
coordinating the efforts of a working group set up by the banks,
which will meet in early July.
U.S. and European financial institutions already have a
regulatory duty to report suspected illegal activity, but there
have been few efforts to leverage methods used to spot money
laundering, extremist violence and other crimes to hone in on
human trafficking.
The first bank to do so was JP Morgan Chase, which on
Thursday offered to share with the other financial institutions
in the working group its model for monitoring transactions and
partnering with law enforcement.