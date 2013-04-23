(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Keith Mullin
April 23 (IFR) - My column last week on William Vereker's
move to UBS from Nomura to head corporate client solutions in
EMEA caused a bit of a storm within UBS and I took some heat - a
bit of an occupational hazard for me. In the interests of
transparency and balance, I'm happy to share some of the
feedback I received - noting that it was counterbalanced,
perhaps predictably, by some equal and opposite comments from
ex-UBS bankers and the Street.
I'd written that David Soanes had unceremoniously been
shoved aside to make way for Vereker. After all, he'd occupied
the very same position that Vereker has been hired into, while
Andrea Orcel's comment in the terse statement about Vereker's
appointment contained some odd sub-text.
The way UBS tells the story - which I'm happy to share; you
decide if you buy it - is that Soanes played a key role in
persuading Vereker to sign on at UBS. It appears he was chomping
at the bit in October to get into his cross-divisional FIG role.
But if he'd moved then, the bank wouldn't have had anyone
immediately to run the EMEA corporate client solutions (CCS)
business that had just been created.
So Soanes took on that role but at the same time actively
courted Vereker in order to accelerate the move into his own new
role, which encompasses everything from FIG advisory/M&A and
capital markets in CCS to FIG-related business over the wall in
the investor client solutions division. Whatever the case, it's
clear that combination of his deep FIG expertise, his ability to
get on with people and his popularity at the bank and in the
market suggests Soanes has more than a decent shot at making a
success of it.
Another element that upset the folks at UBS was my comment
that its DCM business is crumbling. That got a lot of people
going, both in and outside the firm: "it's not crumbling, it's
done," was one external comment; "it's all advisory, no capital
markets there now," was another (referring mainly to EMEA).
UBS suggested my list of DCM bankers who'd left in the past
few weeks - which included two regional DCM heads - were mainly
SSA people who had nowhere to hide once the bank shuttered its
sovereign DCM business. While that perhaps was a less than
credible response, the point the bank was keen to get across was
that it retains talent in its now-priority areas of corporate
and FIG origination.
I guess it's only fair to counter my list with theirs; so in
EMEA the likes of Giles Borten (head of EMEA/APAC leveraged
finance and co-head of EMEA corporate capital markets), Rob
Ellison (co-head of FIG DCM), Barry Donlon (head of EMEA
corporate and capital syndicate), and Armin Peter (head of
covered bonds and EMEA financial flow syndicate) remain in situ.
In the US, the team does look more settled: Scott Yeager and Tom
Curran, co-heads of Americas FIG DCM have built a track record;
ditto Chris Forshner and Christian Stewart (co-heads of
corporate DCM); and Tim Steele and Mark Sattler (co-heads of
corporate derivatives Americas).
CRITICAL LIMITS
Beyond the different versions of stories, though, what most
upset the proud Burghers of Zurich about my blog was not my
perceived reflected criticism of the bank per se; it was as much
if not more the inference that UBS had an inferior investment
bank to Nomura. While that's not actually what I said, I did
love the wonderful irony in the heavily barbed "I don't mind if
you say we're rubbish just don't ever say we're worse than
Nomura" comments I received.
"I honestly don't think you can compare Nomura's advisory
business to ours," was one comment. OK, I think I can say fairly
safely that on broad reputational standing, UBS would win on a
straight vote. But if you look at league tables, while UBS's
overall performance is superior across pretty much any global or
regional M&A or capital markets underwriting metric, I'd suggest
the degree of superiority is less marked in many areas than UBS
bankers would like to think it is. UBS ranked 10th in worldwide
M&A last year to Nomura's 12th for example. Sure, you can take
apart the league tables and claim they don't catch the nuances
and shades of grey in focus, strategy and business selection,
but that goes for all firms.
The point here is not to compare the two firms in the
equivalent of an investment banking decathlon. In today's world
where almost all investment banks have developed or are
developing niche strategies that result in a slimmer suite of
core products resting on less capital-intensive platforms, the
bulge-bracket pretence has gone; replaced by a quest to generate
a return on capital that exceeds the cost of equity and to
demonstrate relevance and value to a core group of clients.
In that respect, success and achievement become much less
optically quantifiable; league tables can't reflect the shades
of grey inherent in institutional choice. Where banks will get
cute about this is when they tell me: "We're not focused on our
league table position; we're focused on optimal client service
and I can tell you we're top tier in the clients we cover." That
vexes me because there's nothing I can do with that sort of
information. I suspect this will become the new mantra, though.
MAKING CHOICES
The point I was originally making in any case was a more
subtle one than whose is bigger than whose. When I questioned
whether UBS was a better place than Nomura, it wasn't a
side-swipe, I was thinking aloud about the options likely to
have been open to an M&A rainmaker like Vereker and why he would
choose a regional role over the global role he'd been occupying
and an investment bank that's clearly undergoing a painful
transition and which by its own admission will take years to
conclude over a firm less challenged by the need to restructure,
retool and recalibrate.
In another time, you'd imagine Vereker might have jumped at
the chance to play the M&A chairman role that Andrea Orcel had
hired fellow Nomura exile Piero Novelli to do just weeks before.
It certainly would have played more directly into his skill set.
On the "why UBS?" point, I guess the prospect of working for the
larger than life Orcel - who you just know tells a convincing
story about the reflation of the more filleted UBS IB franchise
- clearly looked like a worthwhile punt particularly if it
were accompanied by the right compensation incentives.
And on the basis that Vereker and Novelli had both run out
of road at a Nomura that is heavily scaling back its
international ambitions in equities and advisory, one thing that
UBS does have going for it is that it's made its investment
banking ambitions very clear and is working towards as clearly
articulated an end-game as you'll find in the industry at this
point. But that does make it a go-to bank? Not yet.
Here's the key point for UBS, which was contained in
feedback: it's proving you can run an investment bank without
deploying a massive balance sheet and taking massive risk. "If
we can prove that this works and we earn the cost of equity,
then the pressure [on the top-tier global houses] is massive,"
one UBS insider told me.
He was realistic enough to add that there's a long way to go
before proof will be evident. Along the way, the proof of the
pudding will manifest itself in two ways: whether UBS can hire
top talent from leading houses rather than those that are
actively retreating; and in the quantum and provenance of
earnings. Q1 2013 numbers are out on April 30.
Can't wait.
