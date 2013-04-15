(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By Philip Wright
LONDON, April 15 (IFR) - David Soanes is to be replaced as
head of corporate client services EMEA at UBS, a role that
reports to Andrea Orcel, CEO of the investment bank, according
to people familiar with the situation.
William Vereker, currently at Nomura, is the man tipped to
be taking over.
Vereker was one of the few remaining ex-Lehman Brothers
employees in a senior position. However, he stepped down as
co-head of global investment banking in September, becoming
vice-chairman.
Few expected him to remain in situ for long after that move,
although his advisory work for Xstrata on its merger with
Glencore was seen as a reason for his continuing at the Japanese
bank, at least in the short term.
Vereker is a banker with a number of deep relationships,
whereas Soanes' strengths are more product-related.
For his part, Soanes - who only took on the job when UBS's
investment banking restructuring was announced at the end of
October last year - is likely to remain at the firm, having
reportedly been offered an executive board-level position in the
FIG area.
He has in-depth knowledge of the financials market, his
standing within the FIG world being such that he played a role
in advising the UK government on its 2008 bank rescue package.
He was head of FIG DCM at UBS between 2000 and 2004,
following which he took charge of all investment-grade DCM
business in Europe.
He then moved to IBD in 2006 to become head of the financial
institutions group in Europe, expanding his responsibilities a
year later to include the fixed income business of DCM and
structured sales for EMEA FIG clients.
In 2008, he was appointed head of global capital markets in
EMEA, with responsibility for both ECM and DCM, before moving on
to become deputy global head in 2009 and global head in 2011.
