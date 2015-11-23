(Corrects to specify that 210 million euros will be booked in
MILAN Nov 23 UniCredit, Italy's
biggest bank in terms of assets, will issue loans to the tune of
1.33 billion euros and take overall pre-tax charges of some 300
million euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks,
a banking source said on Monday.
Around 210 million euros ($223 million) of the 300 million
euro "ordinary and extraordinary contribution" to the bank
resolution fund will be booked in UniCredit's fourth quarter
results, the source said.
Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6
billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter
rules for winding down lenders take effect next year.
($1 = 0.9415 euros)
