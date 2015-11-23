(Corrects to specify that 210 million euros will be booked in fourth quarter)

MILAN Nov 23 UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank in terms of assets, will issue loans to the tune of 1.33 billion euros and take overall pre-tax charges of some 300 million euros for its part in the rescue of four Italian banks, a banking source said on Monday.

Around 210 million euros ($223 million) of the 300 million euro "ordinary and extraordinary contribution" to the bank resolution fund will be booked in UniCredit's fourth quarter results, the source said.

Italy launched a new system on Sunday to undertake a 3.6 billion euro rescue of four small savings banks before stricter rules for winding down lenders take effect next year. (ID:nL8N13H0OD) ($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes,)