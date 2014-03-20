(Updates with background, comment from an SEC commissioner )
By Douwe Miedema
WASHINGTON, March 20 A U.S. bank regulator on
Thursday said the Volcker rule could cost the industry a
one-time annual charge of up to $4.3 billion, the first cost
estimate by a regulator for the ban on banks betting on markets
with their own money.
The rule, which takes its name from former Federal Reserve
Chairman Paul Volcker, puts a stop to so-called proprietary
trading by banks. It also limits their ability to invest in
hedge funds and private equity funds.
The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, which
regulates nationally chartered banks, estimated the Volcker
rule's cost at between $413 million and $4.3 billion. These
would be one-time costs taken in one year, the OCC said.
Banks with assets greater than $10 billion will bear the
brunt of the cost, the bank regulator said, but seven smaller
banks will also be affected.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce said last month that bank
regulators appeared to have failed to meet their obligation to
fully study the Volcker rule's cost to the economy, creating a
possible cause for a legal challenge.
The Unfunded Mandates Reform Act says the OCC must do a
study before a new rule is proposed and before it is finalized,
but it also says a rule cannot be overturned in court, based
solely on the government's failure to do so.
The OCC said an economic study was not needed because the
cost impact did not reach the law's $100 million threshold when
the rule was proposed in 2011, but it reversed course after the
Chamber and others wrote letters to complain.
"I've only had a short time to review it, and I can already
see that it's not a serious analysis," said Michael Piwowar, a
member of the Securities and Exchange Commission, one of the
five agencies that have adopted the rule.
Piwowar voted against the Volcker rule because the SEC had
not first done a cost-benefit analysis.
The OCC's cost estimate varied widely because of the rule's
uncertain impact on the market value of funds that banks would
no longer be allowed to invest in.
"The potential impact of decreased demand on the market
value of these assets is between zero and $3.6 billion," the OCC
said in a statement with its report.
The Volcker rule's other costs include compliance and
reporting requirements, capital deductions and additional
supervision-related costs. The OCC estimated that banks would
incur an estimated $10 million in additional expense because
they would be required to report more to the OCC.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by David Gregorio and Jan
Paschal)