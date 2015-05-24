NEW YORK May 24 U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren
is calling for U.S. Department of Labor hearings on whether
banks accused of rigging foreign exchange markets should be
allowed to manage retirement accounts, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
"When banks plead guilty to a crime, federal agencies must
do more than look the other way," Warren told the Financial
Times. "The SEC has already granted waivers to each of these
banks without any detailed explanation, but it is not too late
for the Department of Labor to hold a public hearing before it
decides that such brazen lawbreakers can be trusted managing
workers' retirement accounts."
Five of the world's largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase
& Co and Citigroup Inc, were fined some $5.7
billion, and four of them pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal
charges over manipulation of foreign exchange rates, authorities
said on May 20.
UBS AG , the fifth bank, will plead guilty
to rigging benchmark interest rates, the U.S. Justice Department
said.
The Securities and Exchange Commission gave the banks a
series of waivers to let them continue their usual securities
business shortly after they agreed to plead guilty to the
criminal charges. The banks are expected to separately apply to
the U.S. Department of Labor for exemptions to deal with pension
and retirement savings plans.
The banks can continue to work for them while their
applications are reviewed, which could take months.
A Labor Department spokesman has said the department so far
had received applications from JPMorgan and Citigroup. The
Financial Times report on Sunday said that the Labor Department
had also received an application from Barclays bar, citing
people familiar with the requests.
Granting waivers to big banks that break the law has become
a flash point at the SEC, where Commissioner Kara Stein, a
Democrat, in particular has openly criticized the agency for
rubber stamping banks' requests.
Credit Suisse quietly withdrew a request for a
waiver to raise capital more easily, after U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission staffers told the bank it would not win
approval, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier
this month.
The bank agreed last year to pay $2.5 billion to resolve
criminal charges that it helped wealthy Americans evade U.S
taxes.
