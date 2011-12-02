BERLIN Dec 2 The European Banking Authority plans to refrain from tightening stress test criteria for banks that could have boosted capital demands by more than previously expected, banking and regulatory sources said on Friday.

The capital shortfall among five German banks is now seen at roughly 10 billion euros ($13.5 billion), the sources said, more than the 5.2 billion expected in October but less than some had feared would be needed if the EBA had tightened its capital criteria even further.

Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, landesbanks LBBW and NordLB and cooperative lender DZ Bank are all expected to have to drum up the extra capital by the EBA-imposed deadline of the middle of next year.

Commerzbank alone is expected to need around 5 billion euros, sources close to the bank told Reuters previously. ($1 = 0.7424 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, Writing by Jonathan Gould)