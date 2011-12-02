MOSCOW Dec 2 Bank St. Petersburg , one of the largest non-state listed lenders in Russia, posted an 8 percent fall in third-quarter net profit, due to trading losses and accumulation of reserves.

Profit fell to 1.1 billion roubles ($36 million), compared with a forecast for 1.0 billion in a Reuters poll in which the bank's income was seen pressured by euro zone financial woes.

"The third quarter was not easy both for the economy as a whole and for the bank as financial markets weathered a situation in Europe," director Alexander Savelyev said.

In the first nine months, Bank St Petersburg's net profit rose 145 percent to 5.6 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.75 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Dan Lalor)