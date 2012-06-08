ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 8 Bank St Petersburg , one of Russia's largest listed non-state banks, reported on Friday a net profit of 123.3 million roubles ($3.82 million) for the first quarter, sharply down from 2.1 billion roubles the year earlier.

The bank also said its net interest margin fell to 3.8 percent from 4.4 percent in the previous quarter.

($1 = 32.2610 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Liza Dobkina; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Katya Golubkova)