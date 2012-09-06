ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 6 Bank St Petersburg , a mid-sized Russian lender, reported on Thursday a slump in first-half net profit to 237.4 million roubles ($7.35 million) from 4.5 billion roubles a year ago, hit by non-performing loan provisions.

In the second-quarter, net profit fell to 114.1 million roubles from 2.4 billion roubles in the same period of 2011, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 32.3012 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Liza Dobkina; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)