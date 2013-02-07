By Ulf Laessing
| KHARTOUM
KHARTOUM Feb 7 Bank of Khartoum, Sudan's oldest
bank, wants to boost its agricultural finance business with the
help of Gulf Arab banks after winning the African country's
first-ever international rating, its head said on Thursday.
Undeterred by decades of wars, poverty and spiralling
inflation, the bank has been steadily expanding its retail and
corporate business in the vast country.
Its main shareholders, Dubai Islamic Bank, Sharjah
Islamic Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, are
currently more than tripling the capital to 1 billion Sudanese
pounds (around $225 million based on the official rate).
With Sudan largely cut off from international markets due to
U.S. sanctions over its human rights record, Bank of Khartoum is
one of the few local banks with foreign ties.
The Islamic International Rating Agency (IIRA) last week
gave the bank a short-term "A-1" rating with a stable outlook,
the first-ever rating in a country with almost no transparency
standards and a reputation for widespread corruption.
Bank of Khartoum hopes the rating will help attract banks
and institutional investors from Sudan's main trading partners
in the Gulf for its new business to help boost agricultural and
mining exports, General Manager Fadi Faqih told Reuters.
"That gives us a reference for international agencies,
funds, correspondent banks and financial institutions to look at
Sudan, to look at Bank of Khartoum," he said. "It is a major
milestone for us."
Faced with the loss of most oil reserves to South Sudan when
it seceded in 2011, Sudan is trying to boost exports of gold and
farming exports such as cotton, cash crops or gum arabic from
its vast farmlands.
The loss of oil revenues, which used to be the main source
for state revenues and dollars needed to pay for food imports,
has thrown the economy into turmoil. The Sudanese pounds has
more than halved in value since the secession.
The bank is preparing a fund to attract direct investment
from mainly Gulf banks to invest into Sudan's agricultural
sector. "That will be hopefully ready by the second quarter," he
said, declining to give details.
The bank, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary, also
plans to increase the number of retail branches this year to 70
from 55 across Sudan, he said.
Bank of Khartoum also plans to arrange Islamic bonds, or
sukuks, for corporate clients in the infrastructure and utility
sector for some 150 million pounds this year.
Its profit, driven by the retail and corporate business as
well as foreign currency reserves benefiting from Sudan's
currency devaluation, will rise to around 250 million pounds
this year, after 200 million pounds in 2012.
The loan book will rise by around 17 percent in 2013, Faqih
said.
IIRA forecast the bank's pre-tax profit to hit 592 million
pounds in 2015, according to its ratings report.
