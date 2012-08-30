Aug 30 BankUnited Inc has named Leslie
Lunak as the next chief financial officer, replacing Douglas
Pauls, a day after the private equity-backed lender extended CEO
John Kanas' term by three years.
Pauls' term ends on September 1 but will stay on till
February 28, 2013.
Lunak, who joined BankUnited in 2010, currently holds the
post of executive vice president and chief accounting officer
and has over 13 years of experience in public accounting.
BankUnited shares had closed at $25.19 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.