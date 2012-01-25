* Q4 EPS $0.41 vs est $0.38

* New commercial loans grew to $1.3 bln in Q4

Jan 25 BankUnited Inc posted a higher quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates helped by improved loan demand, and said it expects growth in its loan portfolio to continue in 2012.

For the fourth quarter, the bank reported a net income of $41.3 million or 41 cents a share, compared with $27.8 million, or 30 cents a share, a year ago.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the bank to earn 38 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In the quarter, new commercial loans grew to $1.3 billion, as the company continued to expand its market share in Florida.

New loans more than tripled to $1.7 billion as of December 31, from $548.9 million a year ago.

Last week, the bank's private equity owners pulled the lender off the market after a brief sale process drew offers below expectations.

The bank -- which has Wilbur Ross's WL Ross & Co, Blackstone Group LP and Carlyle Group among its owners -- went public in January 2011.

BankUnited shares, which have gained more than 16 percent in the last three months, closed at $23.29 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.