Aug 13 BankUnited, a wholly owned subsidiary of BankUnited Inc, said it appointed Ian Norkin executive vice president, retail executive, for its West Coast market.

He will be responsible for leading the implementation of strategic and annual plans and will oversee the coordination of branch activities as they relate to deposit and loan growth, the bank said in a statement.

Norkin joins the bank from Bank of America in Tampa. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)